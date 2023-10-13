Bridge replacement to reduce speed, create detour on Tuttle Creek Blvd.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says work will begin to create a detour around Mill...
The Kansas Department of Transportation says work will begin to create a detour around Mill Creek Bridge, about 8 miles south of Randolph, Monday.(Shawn Wheat | WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bridge replacement will soon shut down a stretch of Tuttle Creek Blvd. for half a year.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says work will begin to create a detour around Mill Creek Bridge, about 8 miles south of Randolph, Monday.

Initial work to create a detour will last through early December, only reducing speed for that duration. The actual replacement will then start, shifting traffic to the created shoofly.

The project is expected to take until next April.

