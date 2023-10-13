Assault leaves man with life-threatening injuries

Topeka Police were investigating an assault that left a man with life-threatening injuries...
Topeka Police were investigating an assault that left a man with life-threatening injuries Friday, Oct. 13 in the 2100 blk of SW MacVicar.(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating an assault that left a man seriously injured.

TPD’s watch commander told 13 NEWS people reported finding a man unresponsive just after 7 a.m. Friday at 2130 SW MacVicar. The man was taken to the hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.

The watch commander said it appeared the man was the victim of an assault. They are working to identify him.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information may call Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers, 785-234-0007, or email telltpd@topeka.org.

