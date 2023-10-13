Arterio Morris no longer at the Garden City Community College

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A former KU basketball player currently facing a rape charge is no longer at Garden City Community College.

On Friday, the school confirmed that Arterio Morris is no longer enrolled at the school. It comes just two days after it came out that he enrolled at GCCC.

In a statement, Director of Athletics Mike Pilsof said it’s in the best interest of all parties.

Morris was dismissed from the KU basketball team last month after he was officially charged with rape.

