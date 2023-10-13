LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas men’s basketball player Arterio Morris is no longer enrolled at Garden City Community College according to the Director of Athletics.

It was announced that Morris was attending the college on Wednesday.

Director of Athletics Mike Pilosof released a statement saying, “In the best interest of all parties, Garden City Community College announces that Arterio Morris no longer enrolled at Garden City Community College, effective today, October 13, 2023.”

Morris, a former transfer from Texas, was recently dismissed from the Jayhawks’ program after being charged with rape. More details on the charges and affidavit can be found here.

The incident allegedly occured on August 26th, when detectives were called to McCarthy Hall at around 4:30 a.m. for reports of a rape.

