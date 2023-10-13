Arterio Morris no longer enrolled at Garden City Community College

FILE - Texas guard Arterio Morris brings the ball up during the second half of the team's NCAA...
FILE - Texas guard Arterio Morris brings the ball up during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Austin, Texas, Dec. 10, 2022. Morris, now at Kansas, has entered a plea deal to end a misdemeanor assault case against him in Texas, canceling a trial scheduled for October, his attorney said Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Morris was originally charged with a Class A misdemeanor on allegations he assaulted an ex-girlfriend in June 2022, shortly before he enrolled at Texas. Morris transferred to Kansas after the 2022-2023 season. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas men’s basketball player Arterio Morris is no longer enrolled at Garden City Community College according to the Director of Athletics.

It was announced that Morris was attending the college on Wednesday.

Director of Athletics Mike Pilosof released a statement saying, “In the best interest of all parties, Garden City Community College announces that Arterio Morris no longer enrolled at Garden City Community College, effective today, October 13, 2023.”

Morris, a former transfer from Texas, was recently dismissed from the Jayhawks’ program after being charged with rape. More details on the charges and affidavit can be found here.

The incident allegedly occured on August 26th, when detectives were called to McCarthy Hall at around 4:30 a.m. for reports of a rape.

