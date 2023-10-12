Wichita man to spend 5 years in prison for possession of gun while selling cocaine

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man will spend 5 years in prison after he confessed to having two guns in his possession as he dealt cocaine.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says that on Thursday, Oct. 12, Clinton Bruner, 59, of Wichita, was sentenced to 60 months - 5 years - in prison for having a gun in his possession as he trafficked drugs.

Court documents show that Bruner pleaded guilty to a single count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. The charge stems from a Nov. 2022 search warrant at his home where officers found about one kilogram of powder cocaine in his basement and another ounce in a bedroom.

Law enforcement officials also noted they found two firearms, an M&P Shield .40 caliber handgun and a Berretta Nano 9 mm firearm. After Bruner was read his rights, he admitted to selling drugs and said the guns were for protection due to recent robberies.

“Whenever guns are in the hands of illegal drug traffickers, the threat of violence increases exponentially,” said U.S. Attorney Kate E. Brubacher. “This not only endangers the lives of those involved in criminal activity but also puts entire communities at great risk of being caught in crossfire.”

The Office noted that the Wichita Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated as Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Treaster prosecuted.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.