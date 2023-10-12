WIBW Job Fair comes to the Little Apple for the first for the community

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Job seekers in Riley County had a chance to learn about new employment opportunities today.

WIBW hosted this job fair featuring several area employers at the Hilton Garden Inn. Some of those employers included Stormont Vail, Pawnee Services, Meadowlark, the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce, and many more. The job fair provides available opportunities for those looking for a job.

”So having this for the first time in Manhattan is just a great opportunity for the people that live in this community to come in and see the community businesses all together in one place so you can see the variety of industries that are hiring the variety of jobs that are available and just see us all here in one room at the same time,” said Tiffany Beyer, manager talent acquisition for Stormont Vail.

Members were excited with the turnout for the very first time hosting it.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.