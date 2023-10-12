Where to view the solar eclipse in Northeast Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An annular solar eclipse is set to cast a ring of fire for Kansans to see over the weekend spurring organizations around Northeast Kansas to plan watch parties.

The solar eclipse is set to be viewable in the Topeka area between 10:23 a.m. to 1:19 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14. A solar eclipse should never be viewed without the use of protective equipment. An annual solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth while at its farthest point. This makes the moon appear smaller than the sun as it crosses its path creating a “ring of fire” effect. The rare celestial event will not be seen again for another 8 years.

Time Description Location Cost 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Washburn University Solar Eclipse Watch Party: attendees will meet on the lawn south of Stoffer Science Hall where Dr. Karen Camarda, professor and chair of the Department of Physics and Astronomy will be present. NASA-grade solar eclipse glasses will be available while supplies last. A telescope with a solar filter will also be available while other methods to view the eclipse safely will be shared. Stoffer Science Hall, Washburn University, 1601 SW 18th St., Topeka Free 10 a.m. to noon The Flint Hills Discover Center will have educational staff and astronomers at Blue Earth Plaza to view the 70% eclipse. A presentation about eclipses will be made around 10 a.m. with solar viewing glasses will be provided and telescopes with filters will be available. Blue Earth Plaza, Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. 34d St., Manhattan Free 10:24 a.m. to 1:20 p.m. The Astronomy Associates of Lawrence will gather to watch the solar eclipse with the public on the lawn of the Lawrence Public Library. Lawrence Public Library, 707 Vermont St., Lawrence Free 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The University of Kansas Department of Physics and Astronomy will host a viewing event just outside Mallott Hall on the north side. Telescopes will be raised for safe viewing. Mallott Hall, University of Kansas, 1251 Wescoe Dr., Lawrence Free

If your organization has a watch party planned for the event, email the time, a short description, the location and the cost HERE.

