Wednesday’s Child - Ibrahim

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gary’s Farm Fest, just outside Topeka, offers so many activities for kids of all ages.

Yet Ibrahim is drawn to a game he’s played before. This 11-year old is very comfortable with a basketball. And a football, too.

“Play football, out in the yard. Really just quarterback.”

When he’s old enough, Ibrahim hopes to play football in school. Right now, he’s in the 6th grade and says he likes numbers. After school, he’s just a typical kid.

What’s not typical about Ibrahim is his childhood. He’s ready to leave foster care and take a shot at adoption. He just wants a forever family. Simply, a place to call home.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

