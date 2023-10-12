Washburn women’s basketball has different mindset for 2023

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - It’s year two of the Lora Westling era at Washburn and the ‘Bods are feeling good about this years group.

The Ichabods finished last seaosn at 11-17 and missed out on the MIAA tournament which Weslting says is fueling them and still stings.

They were picked 8th in the preseason coaches poll and 10th in the media poll but as they and many other teams will say, that means nothing.

They bring back a solid core in Aubree Dewey, Yiibari Niwdadah, Gabi Giovannetti, Mackenzie Gamble and others.

This is a team that has a different mindset this season. Despite them being young, some of those players gained a lot of experience last year.

”She’s (Westling) just taught us a lot about basketball that we never learned before,” Dewey said. “You’d think you’d stop learning in high school but she taught us so much more and she’s such a competitor, she really pushes that on to us and brought our program up and mindset up 100 percent.”

“Our mindset is going in and getting after it, Nwidadah said. “We are young but I don’t think that’s going to take away our ability to compete each night. We’re going after it each and every day in practice and we’re just trying to make those strides to do something this year.”

Dewey said the team chemistry is a lot stronger this year and Nwidadah says that’s something they’ve been stressing.

“We have seven new people and it doesn’t feel like that. We’re meshing very well together and it feels like we’re returning everyone,” Dewey said.

“Something we emphasize a lot is connection. We do hang out with the team outside, get to know them and what they like to do and I think that translates onto the court,” Nwidadah said.

Westling told 13 Sports there’s a different feel about this group she has this season.

“They’re not just talking the talk, they’re walking the walk about where they want to be eventually. Westling said. It’s exciting to see everyone buy in and just how committed they are to building this program back to a championship level and they want to be great.”

When 13 Sports asked how does Westling balance being a coach and a former player of the same program, she says, patience.

“We want our players to see what we’re about, what we’re about, we want them to see an example of what we’re about and not just wonder what we’re about,” Westling said. “I think that’s something really important to me. I’m happy, I’m competitive and I’m proud f that fact. I want our young women to be confident, I want them to be competitive and really want them to rise to occasions. I try to be as authentic as a coach that I can and not separate that and what I have to bring in is a little more patience than sometimes I’m willing to do. I’m really proud of being competitive and really fortunate t be surrounded by competitive people.

Washburn’s first game is Nov. 10 against Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

