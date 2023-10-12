Washburn men’s basketball confident they’ll be more consistent

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - Brett Ballard enters year number seven with the Ichabods and he feels this group could take the next step.

They went 14-15 last season with an impressive 10-3 home record but something they’re harping on this season is playing more consistent on the road as they finished 3-10.

Another team that bring back a lot of experience and balance and Ballard likes. This squad likes the competitive drive they have and the ability to score the ball and they believe they’ll be on of the best conditioned teams in the conference. Now, it’s time to show that.

”I just really like the pieces we’ve got, competitive group, 1-14 so guys are going to have to earn minutes which will make practices competitive and have made them competitive but I like what we’ve brought back and the overall pieces on this team,” Ballard said.

“I think this is the most competitive group of guys I’ve ever played basketball with,” Junior forward Michael Keegan said. “We’re a tough hard nose group and I think we’re going to be able to do a lot.”

“We’re going to hit adversity at some point in the season and being able to stay connected and together and having that core group of guys who can hold everybody together is going to be really important and we’re going to play the way we’re supposed to play,” Junior forward Andrew Orr said.

Ballard said one big thing he talks about is that team chemistry and that helps him game plan for different opponents and what to expect out of his guys.

“It’s important, you have to build trust, you have to be able to trust each other and I think you start feeling that this time of the year. It’s nice that the NCAA has allowed us to practice a little bit earlier and I think it’s a positive thing. Our guys respect and our coaches respect how hard it is to win in this league. You have to prepare the right way, practice the right way. This group is a close knot group and I think they’re going to compete for each other and together and I think that will hopefully allow us to have some success,” Ballard said.

The Central Reginal Tournament will open the ‘Bods season Nov.11 against University of Sioux Falls in Kansas City.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.