Topeka Zoo partners with Canopy Strategic Partners to conduct CEO search

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center is partnering with Canopy Strategic Partners to conduct their CEO search.

Topeka Zoo officials said they are excited to announce the selection of Canopy Strategic Partners, a leading executive search firm specializing in the nonprofit sector, to conduct a comprehensive, nationwide search for the next Chief Executive Officer of the zoo.

Topeka Zoo officials indicated the zoo has been a hub for education, conservation and recreation for the past 90 years. As the zoo continues to grow and expand its mission of wildlife conservation, education and community engagement, the selection of a visionary and capable leader is paramount.

Topeka Zoo officials said Canopy Strategic Partners has a proven track record in executive searches for nonprofit organizations, particularly those dedicated to wildlife and conservation. Canopy Strategic Partners has previously worked with the Topeka Zoo in several capacities, most notably during the transition of governance from the City of Topeka to Friends of the Topeka Zoo, Inc. With an extensive network, deep industry knowledge, and a commitment to finding the right person to lead the zoo into the future, the organization is well-equipped to assist the zoo in identifying and securing the ideal CEO candidate.

Fred Patton, board president of the Topeka Zoo, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership.

“The future of our zoo is incredibly promising, and we believe that Canopy Strategic Partners is the perfect partner to help us find a dynamic CEO who can steer the zoo towards even greater success,” said Patton.

Topeka Zoo officials said the nationwide CEO search will seek out people with a passion for wildlife conservation, a proven track record in nonprofit leadership and the vision to lead the Topeka Zoo into a new era of growth and impact. Canopy Strategic Partners will leverage its extensive network to identify a diverse pool of qualified candidates and facilitate a rigorous selection process.

“Canopy Strategic Partners is honored to be entrusted with the responsibility of finding the next CEO for the Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center,” said David Walsh, President and Chief Advisor at Canopy Strategic Partners. “We are committed to conducting a thorough and inclusive search process to ensure that the Topeka Zoo continues to thrive and fulfill its mission for generations to come.”

Topeka Zoo officials noted as the CEO search progresses, Canopy Strategic Partners will work closely with zoo’s board, staff and stakeholders to keep the community updates on developments.

