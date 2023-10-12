Topeka Salvation Army partners with Scotch Cleaners for winter coat giveaway

The Topeka Salvation Army is partnering with Scotch Cleaners to provide warm coats to those in...
The Topeka Salvation Army is partnering with Scotch Cleaners to provide warm coats to those in need.(Joe Scanlan)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Salvation Army is partnering with Scotch Cleaners to provide a winter coat giveaway.

Topeka Salvation Army officials said as cold weather approaches, many children and adults will need warm coats to bundle up. For the past 37 years, Scotch Fabric Care of Topeka has partnered with Topeka Salvation Army to provide coats through the “Share the Warmth” program. This year is no different as Scotch Fabric Care will begin collecting coats. The Topeka Salvation Army is asking for the Topeka community’s help in donating gently worn coats in all sizes for both children and adults.

Topeka Salvation Army officials said during the 37 years of this partnership, more than 201,832 coats in Topeka and 84,949 in Lawrence for a total of 286,781 have been cleaned and distributed to children and adults.

“Partnering with a community-minded, caring business like Scotch Fabric Care allows us the opportunity to provide a much-needed service to those in need within our community,” said Major Tom McDowell. “We are grateful for their generosity and their continued partnership.”

Topeka Salvation Army officials said Scotch Fabric Care locations for collection and cleaning will begin Thursday, Oct. 26 through Wednesday, Nov. 22 at the following locations:

  • 134 SE Quincy St., Topeka
  • 2801 SE California Ave., Topeka
  • 2007 NW Topeka Blvd., Topeka
  • 1020 SW Wanamaker Rd., Topeka

Topeka Salvation Army officials indicated distribution of the coats will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 at Topeka Salvation Army:

  • 1320 SE 6th St., Topeka

Topeka Salvation Army officials noted community volunteers are needed to assist the Topeka Salvation Army as personal shoppers on the day of distribution. To sign up or for more information, please contact Shelley Robertson at 785-233-9648.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police investigate the Capital City's 27th homicide on Oct. 11, 2023.
Late-night East Topeka shooting leaves teen dead as 27th homicide recorded
Burlington Police attempt to identify a woman seen on self check out cameras at Dollar General...
Police need help to identify woman connected to Dollar General theft
Topeka Police are investigating a possible shooting in the 1200 block of Clay in Topeka, Kan.
TPD investigating 28th homicide after a Topeka shooting
Topeka Police say an 18-year-old is the victim in the city’s 28th homicide of the year.
Topeka’s 28th homicide victim identified as 18-year-old
FILE - In this March 25, 2018, file photo, Kansas' Silvio De Sousa reaches for a rebound during...
Jayhawks to face probation for alleged NCAA recruitment scandal, lose banner

Latest News

FILE
New agreement to move toward resolution for rights of Rattlesnake Creek Basin
Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center is partnering with Canopy Strategic Partners to conduct their...
Topeka Zoo partners with Canopy Strategic Partners to conduct CEO search
FILE - Topeka Police investigate the Capital City's 27th homicide on Oct. 11, 2023.
Breaking down the numbers of Topeka’s 2023 homicides
The site of the former Bed Bath & Beyond in Topeka could have a new tenant as early as 2024 as...
Bed Bath & Beyond could soon welcome new tenant as bond discussed