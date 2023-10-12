Topeka Salvation Army partners with Scotch Cleaners for winter coat giveaway

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Salvation Army is partnering with Scotch Cleaners to provide a winter coat giveaway.

Topeka Salvation Army officials said as cold weather approaches, many children and adults will need warm coats to bundle up. For the past 37 years, Scotch Fabric Care of Topeka has partnered with Topeka Salvation Army to provide coats through the “Share the Warmth” program. This year is no different as Scotch Fabric Care will begin collecting coats. The Topeka Salvation Army is asking for the Topeka community’s help in donating gently worn coats in all sizes for both children and adults.

Topeka Salvation Army officials said during the 37 years of this partnership, more than 201,832 coats in Topeka and 84,949 in Lawrence for a total of 286,781 have been cleaned and distributed to children and adults.

“Partnering with a community-minded, caring business like Scotch Fabric Care allows us the opportunity to provide a much-needed service to those in need within our community,” said Major Tom McDowell. “We are grateful for their generosity and their continued partnership.”

Topeka Salvation Army officials said Scotch Fabric Care locations for collection and cleaning will begin Thursday, Oct. 26 through Wednesday, Nov. 22 at the following locations:

134 SE Quincy St., Topeka

2801 SE California Ave., Topeka

2007 NW Topeka Blvd., Topeka

1020 SW Wanamaker Rd., Topeka

Topeka Salvation Army officials indicated distribution of the coats will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 at Topeka Salvation Army:

1320 SE 6th St., Topeka

Topeka Salvation Army officials noted community volunteers are needed to assist the Topeka Salvation Army as personal shoppers on the day of distribution. To sign up or for more information, please contact Shelley Robertson at 785-233-9648.

