Thursday forecast: Mild and windy, a storm risk late

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is the storm risk late this afternoon into this evening where some of the storms could be severe. Not everyone will get rain though so keep that in mind there will be a lot of spots that get nothing to as much as 0.10″. Behind a cold front tonight colder air will continue to filter into the area tomorrow leading to minimal warming through the day. All this with gusts 30-45 mph to end the week.

Taking Action:

Stay weather aware later today for storms development. Right now the focus is for north-central KS between 4-6pm before it spreads east through the evening. Check back through the day for updates to the latest details.

If you’re heading to the Chiefs game, winds will be the main factor. While there is a low risk for a storm during the game, chances are it’ll likely remain dry. Check the radar as you’re heading back west into northeast KS to make sure you’re not going to run into a storm that may be severe but the severe threat will likely have diminished by the time you would be heading back.

Gusts 35-45 mph likely today/tomorrow, 25-35 mph Saturday with 20-30 mph Sunday. If you haven’t already, bring in any Halloween decoration so they don’t blow away

Saturday is the partial solar eclipse (max eclipse time 11:48am). First and foremost DO NOT look at the sun without protective eyewear. Unfortunately models are continuing to keep the clouds in the area so you likely won’t see it anyway due to the overcast skies. On the low probability the forecast changes, keep checking back in the coming days for updates.



The 8 day forecast is full of cloud cover and chilly temperatures. We’ll get through another mild day today but after today, highs will be stuck in the 50s and 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s. While some sun is possible in some spots for a few hours here and there for the next 8 days, clouds will unfortunately win out for the next 8 days. Rainfall wise isn’t looking promising either. There still remains some uncertainty on rainfall for the next week even tonight but confidence is high there will be several spots that remain dry for the next 8+ days just a matter of where.

Normal High: 71/Normal Low: 47 (WIBW)

Today: A few sprinkles early otherwise cloudy this morning with some late afternoon sun. These clouds may impact how severe the storms will be late this afternoon but models are indicating storms development around 4pm in north-central KS. Highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds S 20-30, gusts up to 40 mph.

Tonight: Storms (severe possible) mainly before 11pm otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds S 15-25, gusts up to 35 mph.

Tomorrow: Some sun early otherwise clouds increase. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds SW/W 15-25, gusts up to 40 mph. Northwest wind up toward north-central KS where it will be more in the mid 50s.

With clouds at night and winds staying strong, temperatures don’t cool off all that much from the afternoon hours this weekend. Again most spots will be cloudy with highs in the 50s.

We may be able to warm up a little bit to begin the week, some models are even indicating highs near 70° Tuesday before a cold front pushes through during the day Wednesday. This could spark off some showers/storms Wednesday through Wednesday night otherwise expect most of next week (and weekend) to remain dry.

While all hazards are possible (hail/wind/brief tornado), hail and wind will be the main concerns. Best time frame for storms will be 4pm-11pm. (SPC/WIBW)

