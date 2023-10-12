Threats to bring gun to Auburn-Washburn school lead to teen’s arrest

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A teenager was arrested and booked into the juvenile department of corrections after they allegedly made threats to bring a gun to an Auburn-Washburn school.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, it received information about a threat made to the Tallgrass Student Learning Center, part of Auburn-Washburn USD 437.

The Sheriff’s Office said a student had threatened to bring a firearm to school on Thursday. The Criminal Investigations Division immediately contacted the district and the suspect was quickly found.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, law enforcement officials said they booked a 14-year-old into the Shawnee Co. Juvenile Dept. of Corrections on felony criminal threat and felony interference with law enforcement.

Sheriff Brian Hill said he would like community members to know that all threats to schools are taken extremely seriously and investigations into these crimes are incredibly thorough.

