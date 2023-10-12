Those in search of Randy Leach hope new feature will uncover new information

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Those who continue to search for a man who disappeared more than 35 years ago hope a new feature on his missing poster will help uncover new information.

Members of the In Search of Randy Leach organization announced on Wednesday, Oct. 11, that a new feature has been added to missing posters in hopes of gathering more new and relevant information.

Leach was reported missing in 1988 and his family has relentlessly searched for him ever since. Leach’s father passed away in 2021 without ever knowing what happened to his son. He was last seen in the early morning hours of April 16 at a pre-graduation party in rural Leavenworth Co. He had driven his mother’s sedan, however, no one ever saw him leave the party.

A $25,000 reward has been offered for years for information that leads to the discovery of what happened to Leach on the night of the party. His mother’s gray 1985 Dodge 600 with license plate LVJ8721 also remains missing.

As of Oct. 11, the organization said the case has officially been dubbed a homicide and not a missing persons cold case, however, Leach and the vehicle have never been recovered. Therefore, there is no evidence yet that a homicide actually occurred.

“Randy was a normal, small-town high school boy,” said an organization spokesperson. “Where is he?”

Now, more than 35 years later, those who want to help Leach’s mother find out what happened to her son before she meets the same fate as his father have rallied together. A new QR code has been released on Leach’s most recent missing poster. This will allow anyone to answer questions and give information about what happened to Leach that night.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts has been asked to contribute to the effort and input their information via the QR code. All information shared this way is anonymous.

