TFI employee promoted to Senior Vice President of Permanency Services

PITTSBURG, Kan. (WIBW) - A The Family Initiative (TFI) employee was recently promoted to Senior Vice President of Permanency Services.

TFI officials said Tabitha Gibson, LMSW, will be the Senior Vice President of Permanency Services. Gibson has more than 25 years of experience in child and family well-being services in Kansas. Before serving in this new capacity, Gibson was the Vice President of Permanency Services for four years. Prior to that, she served as the Director of Behavioral Health and Addiction Treatment Services at the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas for two years and was the Executive Director of the Children’s Advocacy Center for three years. Gibson had her start in child welfare with the Department for Children and Families before beginning her career with TFI in 1998 and serving in multiple positions at the agency.

“Tabitha has consistently demonstrated exceptional dedication, leadership, and a deep understanding of our company’s mission to strengthen families. We look forward to the wealth of knowledge, expertise, and innovation she will bring to this position,” said Michael Patrick, TFI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President.

According to TFI officials, as the Senior Vice President of Permanency Services, Gibson will be responsible for oversight and implementation of the Kansas Case Management contracts in Southeast and South-Central Kansas, including out-of-home and aftercare case management services, special response team and relative/kinship team.

During her time at TFI, officials said Gibson has served on multiple internal TFI Leadership Teams, including serving as the Chairperson of the Management Team and as a member of the agency’s Leadership Institute.

TFI officials noted Gibson received her bachelor’s in social work from Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kan. She received her master’s in social work from the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kan.

TFI officials said in Fiscal Year 2023, TFI served more than 6,227 children in prevention, foster care, adoption and residential services. TFI is actively recruiting foster families to provide a loving, caring home to children in foster care. Foster parents are essential and vital partners who help TFI deliver quality services and support for children and families. To learn more about how you can make a difference in a child’s life by becoming a foster parent, please call 1-833-7FOSTER.

