Superintendent resigns following USD 340 rebranding controversy

MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Jefferson West Public Schools USD 340 Superintendent Jason Crawford has resigned following a rebranding controversy he said resulted in threats made to his family.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, the Jefferson West Public Schools USD 340 Board of Education told 13 NEWS that Superintendent Jason Crawford submitted a voluntary letter of resignation during Tuesday’s board meeting.

“We respect and support his professional and personal request to focus on his family needs at this time,” said David Jensen, board member.

Crawford told 13 NEWS that his family had received threats over a recent rebranding issue. In recent months, the district has been embroiled in controversy due to a rebranding process, which included the redesign of the district’s tiger mascot. Opponents did not like the change and thought the process lacked transparency.

While humbled for the opportunity to serve students, he said it was time to reflect on the value of his leadership.

“I want to thank all the families, patrons and the Board of Education for bestowing trust in me and giving me a wonderful opportunity to lead such a dedicated group of professionals,” Crawford said in a letter to families. “The winds of change will not dissipate anytime soon, as every community in Kansas will begin fighting for their core values and the future of their small communities as we see a new chapter we have never seen in Kansas public education unfold.”

Crawford said he submitted his resignation to ensure the focus this school year remains on the students. The board made a motion to accept his resignation, pending legal review.

The resignation can be withdrawn in seven days, therefore, the resignation is not yet official. A written response from Crawford is due to the board clerk by Tuesday.

“The Jeff West Family has a tremendous amount of community partners and support. When leveraged effectively, you are positioned well to help preserve the generational investments our families and friends have made in the Jefferson West School District,” Crawford concluded. “You now have the data, the tools and your core values to guide you through this next chapter. With that in mind, it is now time for me and my family to focus on the next journey and calling that has been laid on our hearts. Thank you for this amazing opportunity and never let anyone distract your focus off what is best for kids. The roar is always who we are.”

The board has not revealed any plans for the search for a new superintendent. Crawford was announced as the superintendent in 2022 and started in July of that year.

