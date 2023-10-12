Speeding vehicle leads to Az. man’s arrest after drugs found in Jackson Co. stop

Adam D. Pace
Adam D. Pace(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A speeding vehicle led to the arrest of a man from Arizona after it was found the driver allegedly had illegal drugs in his possession in Jackson County.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, deputies stopped a Mitsubishi Galant near 150th and Q Rd. as the driver was allegedly caught speeding.

During the stop, deputies said they found what the believed to be illegal drugs.

As a result, the driver, Adam D. Pace, 47, of Robertsdale, Az., was arrested and booked into the Jackson Co. Jail on:

  • Possession of opiates
  • Possession of depressants
  • Possession of hallucinogenic drugs

As of Thursday, Pace no longer remains behind bars.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police investigate the Capital City's 27th homicide on Oct. 11, 2023.
Late-night East Topeka shooting leaves teen dead as 27th homicide recorded
Topeka Police are investigating a possible shooting in the 1200 block of Clay in Topeka, Kan.
TPD investigating 28th homicide after a Topeka shooting
FILE - In this March 25, 2018, file photo, Kansas' Silvio De Sousa reaches for a rebound during...
Jayhawks to face probation for alleged NCAA recruitment scandal, lose banner
Burlington Police attempt to identify a woman seen on self check out cameras at Dollar General...
Police need help to identify woman connected to Dollar General theft
Armondo Suypol
Sex trafficking of a teen, sexual assault land Topeka man behind bars

Latest News

The Family Initiative (TFI) officials announced Tabitha Gibson, LMSW, as the new Senior Vice...
TFI employee promoted to Senior Vice President of Permanency Services
FILE
Wichita man to spend 5 years in prison for possession of gun while selling cocaine
Governor Laura Kelly announces that nearly $3 million will be awarded to improve Kansas...
Governor Kelly announces nearly $3M to improve Kansas Judicial Branch records
Troopers say an open hit-and-run investigation has presented a significant challenge as the...
Florida truck presents significant challenge in I-70 hit-and-run investigation