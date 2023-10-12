Speeding vehicle leads to Az. man’s arrest after drugs found in Jackson Co. stop
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A speeding vehicle led to the arrest of a man from Arizona after it was found the driver allegedly had illegal drugs in his possession in Jackson County.
The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, deputies stopped a Mitsubishi Galant near 150th and Q Rd. as the driver was allegedly caught speeding.
During the stop, deputies said they found what the believed to be illegal drugs.
As a result, the driver, Adam D. Pace, 47, of Robertsdale, Az., was arrested and booked into the Jackson Co. Jail on:
- Possession of opiates
- Possession of depressants
- Possession of hallucinogenic drugs
As of Thursday, Pace no longer remains behind bars.
