Speeding vehicle leads to Az. man’s arrest after drugs found in Jackson Co. stop

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A speeding vehicle led to the arrest of a man from Arizona after it was found the driver allegedly had illegal drugs in his possession in Jackson County.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, deputies stopped a Mitsubishi Galant near 150th and Q Rd. as the driver was allegedly caught speeding.

During the stop, deputies said they found what the believed to be illegal drugs.

As a result, the driver, Adam D. Pace, 47, of Robertsdale, Az., was arrested and booked into the Jackson Co. Jail on:

Possession of opiates

Possession of depressants

Possession of hallucinogenic drugs

As of Thursday, Pace no longer remains behind bars.

