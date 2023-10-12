Shawnee County Parks and Recreation awarded national accreditation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks and Recreation received national accreditation by the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA).

Shawnee County Parks and Rec officials said they have been reaccredited by CAPRA. CAPRA provides quality assurance and improvement of accredited park and recreation agencies throughout the U.S. Shawnee County Parks and Rec originally received CAPRA accreditation in 2019. Reaccreditation is required every five years.

Shawnee County Parks and Rec officials indicated the department underwent a thorough review of documentation submitted to a site team of parks and recreation peers appointed by CAPRA.

“Achieving CAPRA accreditation tells the public that your park and recreation department is operating according to a prescribed set of industry standards for performance,” said Tim Laurent, SCP+R director. “Simply going through the application process makes a department stronger.”

“We have all of our policies, plans and processes documented and this will lead to better standard operating procedures and greater efficiency,” he added.

Shawnee County Parks and Rec officials is one of five accredited parks and recreation agencies in Kansas. The others include Johnson County Parks and Recreation District, Wichita Parks and Recreation District, the City of Shawnee Parks and Recreation Department and Ft. Riley MWR.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.