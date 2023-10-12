Shawnee County Parks and Recreation awarded national accreditation

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation has been reaccredited by the Commission for Accreditation of...
Shawnee County Parks + Recreation has been reaccredited by the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation agencies.(Shawnee County Parks + Recreation)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks and Recreation received national accreditation by the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA).

Shawnee County Parks and Rec officials said they have been reaccredited by CAPRA. CAPRA provides quality assurance and improvement of accredited park and recreation agencies throughout the U.S. Shawnee County Parks and Rec originally received CAPRA accreditation in 2019. Reaccreditation is required every five years.

Shawnee County Parks and Rec officials indicated the department underwent a thorough review of documentation submitted to a site team of parks and recreation peers appointed by CAPRA.

“Achieving CAPRA accreditation tells the public that your park and recreation department is operating according to a prescribed set of industry standards for performance,” said Tim Laurent, SCP+R director. “Simply going through the application process makes a department stronger.”

“We have all of our policies, plans and processes documented and this will lead to better standard operating procedures and greater efficiency,” he added.

Shawnee County Parks and Rec officials is one of five accredited parks and recreation agencies in Kansas. The others include Johnson County Parks and Recreation District, Wichita Parks and Recreation District, the City of Shawnee Parks and Recreation Department and Ft. Riley MWR.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police investigate the Capital City's 27th homicide on Oct. 11, 2023.
Late-night East Topeka shooting leaves teen dead as 27th homicide recorded
Topeka Police are investigating a possible shooting in the 1200 block of Clay in Topeka, Kan.
TPD investigating 28th homicide after a Topeka shooting
FILE - In this March 25, 2018, file photo, Kansas' Silvio De Sousa reaches for a rebound during...
Jayhawks to face probation for alleged NCAA recruitment scandal, lose banner
Burlington Police attempt to identify a woman seen on self check out cameras at Dollar General...
Police need help to identify woman connected to Dollar General theft
Armondo Suypol
Sex trafficking of a teen, sexual assault land Topeka man behind bars

Latest News

FILE - Annular Eclipse otherwise known as "Ring of Fire."
Where to view the solar eclipse in Northeast Kansas
Governor Laura Kelly announced the public is invited to comment on the Broadband Plan Volume 2.
Governor Kelly announces public invited to comment on Broadband Plan Volume 2
FILE
Threats to bring gun to Auburn-Washburn school lead to teen’s arrest
Pavement patching on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct will close Westbound I-70 this weekend.
Pavement patching on Polk-Quincy Viaduct to close Westbound I-70
On Thursday, Oct. 12, Washburn University publicly announced a new initiative to automatically...
New initiative admits high school seniors in concurrent credit to Washburn University