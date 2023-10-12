Shawnee County Parks and Rec addresses winterization for park amenities
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is addressing winterization for park amenities.
Shawnee County Parks and Recreation officials said staff will begin winterizing park restrooms and drinking fountains on Oct. 16. This means the closure of all non-heated restrooms and turning off drinking fountains for the winter to avoid having pipes freeze.
Shawnee County Parks and Recreation officials indicated the heated restrooms that will remain open include the following:
Lake Shawnee
- Marina
- Trailhead at Ted Ensley Gardens
- Lake Shawnee Junior Pond
- Tennis Courts
- Tinman Circle
Gage Park
- Train Depot
- Westlake
- Carousel
- Horseshoe Courts
Shawnee North
- Trailhead shelter
