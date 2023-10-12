Shawnee County Commission approves to proceed with levee trail project

The Shawnee County Commission approved to move forward with the levee trail project.
By Shayndel Jones
Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Commission approved to move forward with the levee trail project.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, Commissioners approved a partnership with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to proceed with the Levee Trail Project. The project includes resurfacing along the trail and new access gates between Tyler and Highway 75.

A grant from KDWP will provide a little more than $102,000 for the project with Shawnee County paying about $25,000.

