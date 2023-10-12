Shawnee Co. drivers may be at higher risk for deer collisions as rut begins

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New data has found that drivers in Shawnee Co. may be at higher risk for collisions with deer as law enforcement officials have warned that the rut season has begun.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says that vehicle-deer collisions can happen any time of the year, however, crashes increase between October and January as breeding season gets underway. Across the state, 37% of single-vehicle collisions in 2022 involved deer while six people were killed and 575 were injured.

Specifically, in Shawnee Co., data shows that there were 339 collisions with vehicles and deer in 2022. None of those were fatal, however, 23 resulted in injuries. Shawnee Co. had the most collisions with deer out of all Kansas counties in 2022. Sedgwick Co. came close with 324 crashes.

KHP noted that November is usually the height of the rut season. This is why it has teamed up with the Kansas Department of Transportation, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, Kansas Turnpike Authority and AAA to raise awareness and reduce these types of crashes.

“If a deer enters the roadway in front of your car, it is best to hit the animal and not swerve to avoid it,” said KHP Captain Candice Breshears. “We find more serious crashes occur when you swerve to miss the deer, potentially losing control of your vehicle, leaving the road or veering into oncoming traffic.”

Drivers have been suggested to:

Be extremely cautious at dawn and dusk when deer are more active.

Expect more deer if one is seen as they rarely travel alone.

Be alert and slow down near wooded areas or green spaces and near water sources like streams and ponds.

Pay attention to deer crossing signs as they highlight where high numbers of collisions have happened in the past, however, they can happen on any roadway - including city streets.

Not swerve to avoid hitting a deer as drivers could then veer into oncoming traffic, off the road, hit unseen objects or flip their vehicle.

Use bright headlights when there is no oncoming traffic and scan for reflective deer eyes.

Move the vehicle to the shoulder of the road if a crash does happen and then call law enforcement if possible. Put the vehicle’s hazard lights on no matter if its light or dark outside. Remain in the vehicle with a fastened seatbelt to stay better protected. Contact the insurance company to report any damage.



Shawn Steward, Public and Government Affairs Manager for AAA Kansas noted that deer can be unpredictable. Even the best drivers can be put at risk.

“In addition to the inconvenience of your vehicle damage, the cost of repairs may put a serious dent in your wallet,” Steward said. “AAA insurance statistics indicate that the average claim in Kansas for an animal strike in 2022 was almost $7,000 – up more than 60% in just five years.”

KHP indicated that those involved in a deer collision or a crash with another animal that results in injury or property damage worth more than $1,000 are required to immediately report the incident to the nearest law enforcement agency.

According to Nadia Marji, Chief of Public Affairs and Engagement Officer for KDWP, a common question is if a hunting license is needed to take a deer carcass from the scene of a crash.

“KDWP has a process in place for this through salvage tags,” Marji said. “A salvage tag is required to remove all or part of a deer carcass from an accident site and can be issued by a KDWP game warden, KHP trooper or sheriff’s deputy.”

Law enforcement officials have asked drivers to increase roadway safety this fall and throughout the rest of the year as they stay alert, obey posted laws and eliminate distractions. Always wear a seat belt and use appropriate safety seats.

For a breakdown of deer collision data by county, click HERE.

