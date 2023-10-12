School changes Halloween-themed events to fall festivities in ‘best interests of students’

An elementary school says it's in the best interests of students to switch from usual Halloween...
An elementary school says it's in the best interests of students to switch from usual Halloween to fall-themed events(TrongNguyen via Canva | File image)
By Kayla James, KCCI
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUMBOLDT, Iowa (KCCI) - An elementary school in Iowa is switching from its usual Halloween-themed events to fall-themed festivities.

Humboldt Community School District’s Superintendent Jim Murray shared that the change is “for the best interests of students.”

A newsletter sent to Taft Elementary parents said that there are students who don’t celebrate Halloween due to “religious or cultural” reasons, and as a result, some students don’t show up to school that day.

According to Murray, the staff made the decision for reasons beyond religion such as lost time in the classroom, families being unable to afford costumes and some students simply not celebrating.

However, not everyone is on board with the Halloween changes at school.

“It is really unfortunate for the school to allow a few parents’ religious views to dictate what kids are going to do for fun,” said parent Jordan Huffman. “They should let kids be kids and be able to just dress up and have fun.”

Copyright 2023 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police investigate the Capital City's 27th homicide on Oct. 11, 2023.
Late-night East Topeka shooting leaves teen dead as 27th homicide recorded
David Jackson
Man arrested after woman sought in Topeka’s 24th homicide
Harry Coker, Alyyshia Schwanz
Stolen pickup in West Topeka leads to arrest of 2 after drugs, warrants found
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas
Charles Collins
Assault leads to rape arrest of man found be in violation of protection order

Latest News

FILE - The Microsoft logo is pictured at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain, on...
IRS says Microsoft owes $28.9 billion in back taxes; Microsoft disagrees
City of Manhattan works on joint project with K-State for North Manhattan Avenue improvements
United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors Assembly Plant in Delta...
UAW escalates strike as 8,700 workers walk out at Ford truck plant in Louisville
The job fair provides available opportunities for those looking for a job.
WIBW Job Fair comes to the Little Apple for the first for the community