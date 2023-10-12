Scholar Athlete of the Week: Jaden Patterson

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Jaden Patterson of Topeka West.

Patterson plays soccer and golf for the Chargers. He’s a part of Theater, National Honors Society, YLink, a Shawnee County Honors Scholar, the Link Crew Board of Directors, a part of Student Government, Senior Class vice President, Topeka Youth Commission, Helen Hocker Bathe House Players, Thespians Society and Spirit Club.

He’s undecided of where he wants to attend college but does want to stuyd Aviation while maintaining a 4.1 GPA.

