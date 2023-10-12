Rollover near I-70 lane closure sends driver to hospital after attempt to brake

FILE
FILE(KTTC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A rollover crash along I-70 near the Polk-Quincy lane closure sent one man to a Topeka hospital after he attempted to slam on his brakes.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:35 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and 1st St. in Topeka with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When they arrived, first responders said they found a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jeremiah A. Burnett, 47, of Topeka, had been headed east on the interstate. Burnett slammed on his brakes right before the lane closure and lost control of the pickup.

KHP said the truck hit a barrier wall and bounced off into the ditch where it hit a tree and rolled onto its side.

First responders noted that Burnett was taken to Stormont Vail Health with possible injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

