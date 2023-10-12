Report: Taylor Swift to attend Thursday night Chiefs game as love story continues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It looks like cardigan weather at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night.

The budding romance between pop star Taylor Swift and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will apparently take another step forward as she will reportedly be at the Chiefs-Broncos game.

TMZ reported that Swift, who attended the premiere of her “Eras Tour” movie in Los Angeles on Wednesday, will travel to Arrowhead Stadium for a second game this year.

Welcome back to Kansas City today, Taylor Swift!



At a time when there are many serious things to discuss, having a little levity isn’t bad. She brings it. There’s no problem with getting swept away. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) October 12, 2023

The couple’s relationship hit a new level when the popstar showed up at Arrowhead last month and sat in Kelce’s suite with his mom, Donna. Last Sunday Swift arrived at MetLife Stadium with fellow stars Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and others to cheer for the Chiefs and Kelce in the team’s matchup against the New York Jets.

Kelce addressed the new attention he has received, saying he is having fun with it.

“We’re learning with the paparazzi just taking photos from all over the place, but at the same time it’s, it comes with it. It comes with it. You got a lot of people that care about Taylor and for good reason. You know, just gotta keep living, learning and enjoying the moments,” Kelce said.

The Chiefs tight end was questionable for Thursday night’s game with an ankle injury, but is trending toward being available to play against Denver, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

The Chiefs have yet to lose a game Taylor Swift attends.

Kelce said he’s not looking too far into the future and is just enjoying the ride.

“I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl and right now even more on top of the world. It’s fun, man,” he added.

Swift has been no stranger to Kansas City this year: she also performed two concerts at Arrowhead Stadium over the summer as part of her Eras Tour.

