RCPD asks public for assistance to identify attempted ATM theft, vehicle arson suspects

RCPD would like to identify the two people in the photo in connection to an attempted theft and...
RCPD would like to identify the two people in the photo in connection to an attempted theft and criminal damage to property case at Union State Bank in Randolph.(Riley County Police Department)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department is attempting to identify an attempted ATM theft and vehicle arson.

Riley County Police Department (RCPD) officials said they would like to identify two people in connection to an attempted theft and criminal damage to property case at Union State Bank in Randolph.

RCPD is asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspects connected to an attempted...
RCPD is asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspects connected to an attempted ATM theft and vehicle arson.(Riley County Police Department)

According to RCPD officials, around 3:15 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, surveillance video shows a 2015 Ford F-150 enter the drive-through at the bank. Two males wearing dark clothes and dark masks exit the truck and attempt to break into the ATM. No money was taken but damage to the ATM is estimated to be around $15,000.

RCPD officials said the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office said around 4:11 a.m., they responded to the 5400 block of Blue River Rd. for a report of an arson involving a Pottawatomie County Road Department F-150 truck believed to be the same truck from the attempted theft. The Sheriff’s Office said in a media release they believe the truck was stolen earlier this morning near Walker and Flush Rd. in rural St. George.

RCPD officials noted if you have any information on the identity of these people, please contact the Riley County Police Department at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777. Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Submit tips online HERE.

RCPD officials said you can also contact Pottawatomie County Detective Kidd at 785-457-3353 or leave a tip at their Crime Stoppers link HERE.

