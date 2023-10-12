Pavement patching on Polk-Quincy Viaduct to close Westbound I-70

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pavement patching on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct will close Westbound I-70 this weekend.

Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) officials said they will close westbound I-70 from 8th St. to Topeka Blvd. at 11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13 to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15.

KDOT officials indicated that the 8th St. exit will be the last open exit for westbound motorists. Through traffic will follow signed detours and be routed south to I-470 or north to K-4 to U.S. 24 to U.S. 75. Or, drivers can use the local street detour: Madison Ave. to 6th St. to Topeka Blvd. to the 1st St. I-70 on-ramp.

KDOT officials said eastbound I-70 traffic will remain open, but still reduced to one lane.

According to KDOT officials, additional I-70 closures may occur if further patching work is needed on the viaduct. If necessary, KDOT will work with the City of Topeka to schedule the closure and provide information when available.

KDOT officials said both directions of I-70 will stay reduced to one lane until construction of the viaduct’s replacement is complete. The Polk-Quincy Viaduct project is scheduled to begin in early 2025. More information about the project can be found HERE.

KDOT officials urge all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. Go to KanDrive.org or call 5-1-1 to stay aware of highway construction projects across Kansas.

