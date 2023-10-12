New initiative admits high school seniors in concurrent credit to Washburn University

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Thursday, Oct. 12, Washburn University publicly announced a new initiative to automatically admit all high school seniors who have completed college credit hours through its Concurrent Enrollment Partnership.

Washburn University officials said more than 550 high school students had already been informed of their automatic admission to the university through email and letters as of Monday, Oct. 9.

According to officials with Washburn University, the partnership, known as CEP, allows Shawnee County students to take dual-credit courses from their high school as early as their sophomore year in order to get a jump-start on their patch to a degree. Students in the CEP program earn college credit at one-half of the regular Washburn tuition rate while in high school with all general education courses transferrable to any public institution in Kansas.

Washburn University officials indicated to enroll, students must have a 3.0 GPA or higher and attend Hayden, Highland Park, Seaman, Shawnee Heights, Silver Lake, TCALC, Topeka High, Topeka West or Washburn Rural. More information about the CEP program is available HERE.

“The students who enroll in our CEP program are amongst our highest-achieving incoming freshmen, so we already know they are capable of accomplishing great things here at Washburn. We want to make sure they remain Ichabods upon graduation, because they already are, in fact, Ichabods,” said Alan Bearman, vice president for strategic enrollment management and student success, dean of university libraries at Washburn. “Not only will this have a positive effect on enrollment, but it also greatly simplifies the enrollment process for our students and gives them some peace of mind about their future. We are thrilled to offer our CEP students this streamlined approach that is unique among Kansas universities.”

Washburn University officials said automatic admission to Washburn isn’t the only benefit of the CEP program. Full-time students who complete nine or more credit hours through the CEP program and/or Washburn’s Ichabod Senior Academy are eligible for a one-time, $1,000 housing scholarship to live on campus, as well as GPA-based merit scholarships and other financial aid opportunities.

Washburn University officials noted CEP and Senior Academy students also can fast-track their college education even more through early admission programs at Washburn’s School of Law and School of Nursing, enroll earlier than other students and are exclusively invited to an early New Student Orientation in the spring. To learn more about Washburn’s various benefits for CEP students, click HERE. To apply to Washburn University, click HERE.

