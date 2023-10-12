New agreement to move toward resolution for rights of Rattlesnake Creek Basin

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new agreement between U.S. Fish and Wildlife and the Kansas Department of Agriculture will move toward a resolution to water rights issues in the Rattlesnake Creek Basin.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Wednesday, Oct. 11, she and U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) celebrated a new agreement between the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Kansas Department of Agriculture to collaborate on a solution to water rights issues in the Rattlesnake Creek Basin. The pair have pushed for the two entities to work together to find a sustainable and viable solution to secure senior water rights while minimizing the impact on the economy.

Gov. Kelly noted that the Rattlesnake Creek Basin has provided water to the region’s agriculture industry for years, as well as migratory and resident wildlife in the Quivira National Wildlife Refuge. The refuge is managed by USFWS which renewed its call for water earlier in 2023.

Kelly said the announcement ensures that USFWS has agreed to conditionally pause its request to secure senior water rights as it directs the KDA and local stakeholders to find a practical and permanent solution to the current issue.

“I am pleased that both parties have agreed to collaborate on a sustainable solution for all who rely on the Rattlesnake Creek Basin,” Kelly said. “By working together, we can show how agricultural producers and all water rights holders can rise to the challenge to meet our state’s water needs now and into the future.”

In September, the Governor said she sent a letter to the director of USFWS to work with the KDA’s Division of Water Resources to find a solution. In the letter,s he wrote, “Failure to reach a collaborative and gradual solution will create unnecessary economic hardships for local businesses and communities that will ripple across the state and region.”

Sen. Moran also called on the USFWS to work with the KDA to find a solution.

“I appreciate the effort from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to listen to Kansans and hear their concerns with the Rattlesnake Creek Watershed,” Moran said. “It is important we establish long-term solutions that support the refuge and the regional economy, and I am pleased that all parties are working together towards a sustainable future for the watershed and our Kansas producers.”

Kansas Farm Bureau President Joe Newland commended the efforts of both Kelly and Moran.

“We commend the bipartisan approach Gov. Laura Kelly and Sen. Jerry Moran have taken to find a durable resolution to the water situation within the Rattlesnake Creek watershed,” Newland noted. “Kansas Farm Bureau, working directly alongside impacted farmers and ranchers within the watershed, looks forward to working together to ensure the economic driver that is Kansas agriculture continues to prosper for decades to come under our priority-based water allocation system supplemented by augmentation.”

A letter from USFWS to inform the KDA of the decision can be found HERE.

