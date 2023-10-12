Man arrested after victim robbed at gunpoint, held in South Topeka home

Timothy Arterberry
Timothy Arterberry(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a victim was robbed at gunpoint and held in their South Topeka home, the man allegedly responsible was arrested after he was found near downtown.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9, law enforcement officials were called to the 2900 block of SW Oakley Ave. with reports of a robbery that had happened earlier that day.

When investigators arrived, they found a man had allegedly robbed the victim at gunpoint as they had just entered their home. The man then stole items from the home with the victim trapped inside.

The investigation led officials to find the man allegedly responsible was Timothy D. Arterberry, 58, of Topeka. Arterberry was found on Tuesday in the 600 block of SW 6th St. where he was arrested.

Arterberry was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Kidnapping - in flight or in the commission of a crime
  • Aggravated robbery - armed with a dangerous weapon

As of Thursday, Arterberry remains behind bars on a $100,000 bond with a court appearance set for 4 p.m. on Jan. 4.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police investigate the Capital City's 27th homicide on Oct. 11, 2023.
Late-night East Topeka shooting leaves teen dead as 27th homicide recorded
Topeka Police are investigating a possible shooting in the 1200 block of Clay in Topeka, Kan.
TPD investigating 28th homicide after a Topeka shooting
FILE - In this March 25, 2018, file photo, Kansas' Silvio De Sousa reaches for a rebound during...
Jayhawks to face probation for alleged NCAA recruitment scandal, lose banner
Burlington Police attempt to identify a woman seen on self check out cameras at Dollar General...
Police need help to identify woman connected to Dollar General theft
Armondo Suypol
Sex trafficking of a teen, sexual assault land Topeka man behind bars

Latest News

Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center is partnering with Canopy Strategic Partners to conduct their...
Topeka Zoo partners with Canopy Strategic Partners to conduct CEO search
FILE - Topeka Police investigate the Capital City's 27th homicide on Oct. 11, 2023.
Breaking down the numbers: 3% of Topeka’s 2023 homicide victims are children
The site of the former Bed Bath & Beyond in Topeka could have a new tenant as early as 2024 as...
Bed Bath & Beyond could soon welcome new tenant as bond discussed
Commissioners discuss a new $7 million bond for the old Bed Bath & Beyond location on Oct. 12,...
Bed Bath & Beyond could soon welcome new tenant as bond discussed