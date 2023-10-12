Man arrested after victim robbed at gunpoint, held in South Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a victim was robbed at gunpoint and held in their South Topeka home, the man allegedly responsible was arrested after he was found near downtown.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9, law enforcement officials were called to the 2900 block of SW Oakley Ave. with reports of a robbery that had happened earlier that day.

When investigators arrived, they found a man had allegedly robbed the victim at gunpoint as they had just entered their home. The man then stole items from the home with the victim trapped inside.

The investigation led officials to find the man allegedly responsible was Timothy D. Arterberry, 58, of Topeka. Arterberry was found on Tuesday in the 600 block of SW 6th St. where he was arrested.

Arterberry was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Kidnapping - in flight or in the commission of a crime

Aggravated robbery - armed with a dangerous weapon

As of Thursday, Arterberry remains behind bars on a $100,000 bond with a court appearance set for 4 p.m. on Jan. 4.

