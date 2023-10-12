Lawrence and Topeka leaders collaborate to improve both communities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka welcomed leaders from Lawrence for a ‘City Swap’ Thursday in an effort to inspire new opportunities for growth in both communities.

Matt Pavarnik, president and CEO of the Greater Topeka Partnership, says they want citizens in both communities to prosper.

“All we’re really trying to do is drive economic prosperity,” he says. “We want every citizen and Lawrence, Douglas County, Topeka and Shawnee County to be be more prosperous. So if we’re good, and we’re learning from one another, and we’re growing our economy, we’re helping our citizens.”

“Rising tide raises all ships when it comes to our two communities.” he added.

The group took a bus tour around the city to view and discuss several of Topeka’s economic development projects, like downtown and NOTO.

“You stop and think about downtown,” says Topeka City Mayor Mike Padilla. “You stop and think about North Topeka in the last five years. Significant changes that have happened. I think what we brag about, a lot about it has had that has happened not by any one entity, but a public private, collaborative effort.”

Padilla pointed to that collaboration between the public and private sectors as the driving force behind the city’s growth. He says he’s also interested to see how Lawrence’s economic sectors work together.

“No city can do it by itself,” he says. “No business community can do it by itself. There has to be a unity of effort and thought, and I think that is what I want to hear how how they’re doing there’s because you can always learn from people.”

Lawrence officials agree that both cities benefit when one prospers.

“Overall we cheer for each other,” says Bonnie Lowe, president and CEO of the Lawrence Chamber of Commerce. “So the success of Lawrence is good for Topeka. And the success of Topeka is good for Lawrence and we want to emphasize that.”

On Friday the two cities will swap places, with leaders in Lawrence taking their Topekan counterparts on a tour around their city and discussing economic development there.

The Greater Topeka Partnership and Lawrence Chamber of Commerce jointly put on the two-day-long event.

