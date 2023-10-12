Keep America Beautiful invites community to Halloween-themed cleanup at Topeka Cemetery

The "Spooky Clean" cleanup event is noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 at Topeka Cemetery.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fall is a time many of us clean up the yard before winter sets in. That’s the idea behind Keep America Beautiful of Topeka and Shawnee Co.’s project for Friday.

KAB executive director Brittany Laughlin visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about their Spooky Clean event taking place on Friday the 13th!

Laughlin said the organization has a couple big cleanups a year, but they wanted to help the community get involved in smaller events year-round. Topeka Cemetery is the perfect place to start, since it is so significant for the community.

Friday’s event is only an hour long, so people are invited to take their lunch hour to pitch in. In addition, Laughlin said several home school families plan to use the event to include an environmental lesson. Since it’s the Halloween season, people are invited to wear costumes or holiday-themed apparel, or simply come dressed as they are.

The event takes place from Noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 13 at Topeka Cemetery, 1601 SE 10th. Meet inside the gates to be directed to a spot where you’re needed. Trash bags and water will be provided.

