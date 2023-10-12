Kansas, Missouri utilities called out for regression in climate action

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Three of the largest electric utilities in Kansas and Missouri have been called out for their regression in climate action as they plan to produce more gas-burning power plants by 2030.

The Sierra Club said on Wednesday, Oct. 11, that after three years, two of the largest electric utilities in Kansas and Missouri - Ameren Missouri and Evergy - have regressed in their plans to move to clean energy. Meanwhile, Associate Electric Cooperatives Incorporated has maintained the worst possible score.

The Club noted that the assessment follows its updated The Dirty Truth About Utility Climate Pledges report. The updated report found that Evergy’s score went from 18 out of 100 - a D - to 9 out of 100 - an F. Ameren Missouri’s score lowered from 32 out of 100 to 31 out of 100 and AECI saw its score remain 0 out of 100.

According to the Club, however, Ameren’s score would in actuality be around 26 out of 100 following consideration of its new energy plan, released at the end of September - after data for the report had been collected. Meanwhile, Evergy’s score decreased due to its plan to add more fossil fuels while reducing investments in clean energy before 2030.

Climate activists said the scores were assigned to the utilities based on plans in three areas:

Commitments to retire coal by 2030 Plans to build gas through 2030 Plans to build or purchase clean energy by 2030

The Club indicated that the scores are based on a scale from 0 to 100 with points earned through commitments to retire coal and add clean energy. Points are lost by adding new gas. the inaugural report was released in January 2021.

“As Missouri farmers pray for rain to combat the worst drought Missouri has experienced since the Dust Bowl, utility executives at Ameren, AECI, and Evergy could fight climate change by accelerating their shift from coal and gas to clean energy,” said Gretchen Waddell Barwick, Chapter Director of the Missouri Sierra Club. “It’s maddening to see Missouri utilities regress when the Inflation Reduction Act offers incredible incentives to invest in clean energy and storage. The current plans of every single one of our major utilities are inadequate at best when it comes to meaningful climate action. Together, Missourians can work together to move our utilities toward energy investments that will help our farmers, not set them up for future failure as the droughts we experience today continue to worsen.”

The Sierra Club said Ameren Missouri was profiled as a case study in this installment of the report, however, its plan to build a new gas-burning plant in 2028 was not considered. This would likely decrease Ameren’s score in the 2024 report. Of the 55 parent companies evaluated, Ameren ranks as the 9th most coal-dependent utility in the nation.

Meanwhile, climate activists said AECI’s score remained at 0, however, if it had started with a higher score for this report, it would have decreased as well. The cooperative announced plans to add 900 megawatts of gas-burning power before the decade’s end. Of the parent companies evaluated, AECI ranked as the 12th most coal-dependent utility in the nation.

Lastly, the Club said Evergy’s score plummeted as the utility announced plans to build more than one gigawatt of new gas-burning power plants before 2030 as it reduces investments in wind and solar energy. The score remains low as Evergy plans on burning a massive amount of coal at its Iatan II power plant into the 2040s. The utility ranked as the 6th most coal-dependent utility in the nation.

“Evergy’s CEO, David Campbell, doesn’t have to look any further than the Public Service Company of Oklahoma, which received an A+ on our scorecard the last two years,” said Ty Gorman, Kansas Field Organizer for the Sierra Club. “The Oklahoma utility is showing that it’s possible to retire coal plants before 2030, expand renewable energy investments without major new gas infrastructure, and save customers money using the Inflation Reduction Act. Knowing a clean energy transition is possible and that it’s happening in Oklahoma makes it even more frustrating that Evergy is prolonging the life of its Lawrence coal plant, deferring investments in renewable energy, and prioritizing investments in a new gas-burning power plant. It’s technically and financially achievable for Evergy to be powered by clean energy; it’s up to David Campbell to make it happen.”

