Hunter Dickinson well recognized in preseason honors

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The transfer from Michigan should make an immediate impact for Kansas.

Dickinson was named the Big 12 preseason Player and Newcomer of the Year along with being named to the preseason All-Big 12 team. His teammate Dajuan Harris Jr. is on that list as well. Dickinson becoming the first player in conference history to earn both honors in the same season.

Dickinson was a three-time All-Big Ten selection with first team honors in 2022 and 2023. Dickinson averaged 17.2 points and 8.4 rebounds for his career and led Michigan in points and rebounds each of the last three seasons. Dickinson has compiled career statistics of 1,617 points, 787 rebounds and 149 blocked shots entering 2023-24

Kevin McCullar Jr was an honorable mention while Creighton transfer Arthur Kaluma and North Texas Transfer Tylor Perry were named Honorable Mentions as well.

McCullar is a three-time All-Big 12 selection, with two coming while at Texas Tech and an all-conference third-team honoree while at Kansas last season. McCullar has been a Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semifinalist in 2021-22 and 2022-23. Last year, McCullar averaged 10.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per game and was third in the Big 12 with seven double-doubles.

In 2022 and 2023, Harris was named All-Big Honorable Mention and to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team. Last season, Harris also led the Big 12 with 6.2 assists per game as he averaged 8.9 points and 2.2 steals per contest. For his career, Harris has played in 106 games with 77 starts at KU and ranks 14th on the KU career assists list with 455 and is tied for 15th on the career steals list with 165.

Kaluma and Perry are the first Wildcats named to the Preseason All-Big 12 since Barry Brown Jr. and Dean Wade in 2018-19.

Kaluma averaged double-figure scoring both seasons at Creighton. As a sophomore, he averaged 11.8 points on 42.3 percent to go with 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in starting all 37 games for the Bluejays.

Perry led the Mean Green to 56 total wins, including a school-record 31 in 2022-23, the 2023 NIT Championship and 2022 Conference USA regular-season title. In addition to being the 2023 Conference USA Player of the Year and NIT Most Outstanding Player, he was twice named to the C-USA First Team (2022, 2023) while was the league’s Sixth Man of the Year as a junior in 2022. He was the Mean Green’s leading scorer (17.3 ppg.) in 2022-23 while leading the Conference USA in 3-point field goal percentage, free throw percentage and minutes.

Ja’Kobe Walter of Baylor was named the preseason Freshman of the Year.

