Habitat for Humanity partners with Sunflower Association of Realtors on new build

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Habitat for Humanity is partnering with the Sunflower Association of Realtors on a new build for one Topeka family.

A new home, located on SE Powell St., will be the 115th habitat home for the capital city and one lucky family has already been selected for the home. Organizers expect the build to be complete next month and then the family, consisting of a single mom and three high school students, can move in.

Volunteers from the Sunflower Association of Realtors were on site to help with the project on Thursday, Oct. 12.

Topeka real estate agent and a volunteer, Kelly Pert, with TopCity Realty, decided to help out the organization to ensure that a Topeka family has a new home.

”As real estate agents, obviously, homes are our business, so we want to do anything we can to help the community in that way,” said Kelly Pert, TopCity Realty, LLC. “But, just in general, I was born and raised here and community service is very important.”

