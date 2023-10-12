Habitat for Humanity partners with Sunflower Association of Realtors on new build

Habitat for Humanity is partnering with the Sunflower Association of Realtors for a new build.
Habitat for Humanity is partnering with the Sunflower Association of Realtors for a new build.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Habitat for Humanity is partnering with the Sunflower Association of Realtors on a new build for one Topeka family.

A new home, located on SE Powell St., will be the 115th habitat home for the capital city and one lucky family has already been selected for the home. Organizers expect the build to be complete next month and then the family, consisting of a single mom and three high school students, can move in.

Volunteers from the Sunflower Association of Realtors were on site to help with the project on Thursday, Oct. 12.

Topeka real estate agent and a volunteer, Kelly Pert, with TopCity Realty, decided to help out the organization to ensure that a Topeka family has a new home.

”As real estate agents, obviously, homes are our business, so we want to do anything we can to help the community in that way,” said Kelly Pert, TopCity Realty, LLC. “But, just in general, I was born and raised here and community service is very important.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police investigate the Capital City's 27th homicide on Oct. 11, 2023.
Late-night East Topeka shooting leaves teen dead as 27th homicide recorded
Burlington Police attempt to identify a woman seen on self check out cameras at Dollar General...
Police need help to identify woman connected to Dollar General theft
Topeka Police are investigating a possible shooting in the 1200 block of Clay in Topeka, Kan.
TPD investigating 28th homicide after a Topeka shooting
Topeka Police say an 18-year-old is the victim in the city’s 28th homicide of the year.
Topeka’s 28th homicide victim identified as 18-year-old
FILE - In this March 25, 2018, file photo, Kansas' Silvio De Sousa reaches for a rebound during...
Jayhawks to face probation for alleged NCAA recruitment scandal, lose banner

Latest News

The Shawnee County Commission approved to move forward with the levee trail project.
Shawnee County Commission approves to proceed with levee trail project
The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library have a section dedicated specifically to health.
Stormont Vail continues partnership with TSCPL
RCPD would like to identify the two people in the photo in connection to an attempted theft and...
RCPD asks public for assistance to identify attempted ATM theft, vehicle arson suspects
LIVE:Tree planting ceremony dedicated to Zoey Felix
LIVE:Tree planting ceremony dedicated to Zoey Felix
An agate from the Bill Boltz collection was seen publicly for the first time during Eye on NE...
First time seen! Topeka Gem & Mineral Society reveals special rock to promote annual show