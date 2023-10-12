Florida truck presents significant challenge in I-70 hit-and-run investigation

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Troopers say an open hit-and-run investigation has presented a significant challenge as the truck believed to have rammed into a Junction City woman’s car and sent her to the hospital is believed to be from Florida.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says that it needs the public’s help to find a driver who was involved in a hit-and-run along I-70 in Junction City in early October. The collision resulted in the hospitalization of a Junction City woman with serious injuries.

Around 5 p.m. on Oct. 4, first responders said they were called to the Highway 77/I-70 junction with reports of a hit-and-run. When they arrived, they found a 2005 Ford F250 had slammed on its brakes and waited for a 2023 Toyota Rav4 driven by Marissa Donaldson, 28, of Junction City, to pass.

Once Donaldson’s vehicle had passed, KHP said the pickup sped up and rammed into the SUV, which was also occupied by Donaldson’s 2-year-old child. The SUV spun out and became disabled on the interstate as the driver of the pickup sped away. Donaldson was rushed to Stormont Vail Health with suspected serious injuries.

Thankfully, KHP said the toddler remained unharmed.

On Oct. 11, KHP said more information about the suspect vehicle had become available. Officials are now in search of a white 2005-2007 Ford F250 crew cab with a gold bottom section. The hood of the vehicle is believed to be black and should be equipped with a black Ranch Hand-style brush guard. The driver’s side taillight will be missing or damaged.

Law enforcement officials also said the truck is lifted about 1 to 3 inches over stock configuration and has tinted windows. The truck could possibly bear Florida tags with the first letter reading “G.” The driver has been described as a man with a beard.

“Locating this driver and vehicle presents a significant challenge,” said a KHP spokesperson. “They could be a passing motorist or potentially someone who lives or frequently travels through our local area.”

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the pickup and identity of the driver should report it to KHP at 785-827-4437.

