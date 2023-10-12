First time seen! Topeka Gem & Mineral Society reveals special rock to promote annual show

Glacial Drifters is the them of the Topeka Gem and Mineral Society's 66th annual show Oct. 14 and 15 at Ag Hall.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An event coming up this weekend really rocks!

The Topeka Gem and Mineral Society will host its 66th annual show. Cinda Kunkler and Brad Davenport visited Eye on NE Kansas to share the details.

This year’s show theme is Glacial Drifters. It will feature children’s activities, demonstrations from groups including the Kansas Geological Survey, silent auctions, raffles, and vendors.

Several displays also will be featured, including part of a collection from Bill Boltz that’s on loan from Washburn University. Brad brought one of them to the Red Couch: a Lake Superior agate that had never been seen publicly before the show!

The Topeka Gem & Mineral Society 66th Annual Show runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday Oct. 14 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday Oct. 15 at Ag Hall, SW 17th & Topeka Blvd. Tickets are $6 at the door.

Learn more at www.topekagms.org.

