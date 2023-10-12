Emporia State women’s basketball embarking on fresh start

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - Former Kansas State women’s basketball assistant Brian Ostermann didn’t travel to far for his next coaching gig.

Ostermann takes over for Toby Wynn who stepped back in March after in five years compiling 93 wins with the Hornets.

ESU was tied for ninth in the coaches poll and 8th in the media poll but when the team saw that, they said they’re ready to show otherwise.

A lot of new faces for Coach “O” this year but their trip to Italy this summer was a huge bonus for them and the players agree. This collective group is going to have more team chemistry, have fun, play hard and possibly surprise people in the conference.

”I just think we’re all excited just to be able to see what we can do, we play extremely hard in practice against our practice guys, we’re working hard every day and putting in this work and I just think we’re ready to get it started,” Senior Katie Horyna said.

“Everyone has that common goal of winning and that’s the only thing that matters and that’s good because we all take criticism pretty well, we receive it from each other and the coaches and that’s good that players can lead the team as well,” Senior forward Faith Paramore said.

While it was a down year in 2022, the players are happy to start over and Ostermann is a players coach.

“I just think it was a fresh start, everyone got to start over, no matter what’s happened in past years and you’re starting new with him and one thing that he loves us to do and if we don’t do it, we have to play hard, that is a number one priority and if we don’t, you won’t see the floor,” Horyna said.

“He loves us all the way through, he values us equally and that’s huge and it shows us that we need to do the same and I think that feeling has only gotten stronger for us,” Paramore said.

On that Italy trip, it was a good foundational piece for Ostermann to see what may or may not work during the regular season.

“To learn those strengths and weaknesses and try to build around and build a system that can be beneficial for the players because ultimately the coaches responsibility is to get the best out of them and we have to give team the best opportunities as well,” Ostermann said.

“What I learned though is how are players want to have fun again... they wanted to regain some confidence they lost over the past year,” he added.

Osterman said they will play hard and that’s an expectation and that will have a positive outcome no matter what if they win or lose.

ESU opens with the MIAA/GAC challenge on Nov. 10 against Henderson State University.

