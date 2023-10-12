Emporia State men’s basketball looking for more

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - After it’s first NCAA Tournament win in program history and another 20+ plus win season, the Hornets are confident they have more in the tank.

A big chunk of their scoring is back from last season, All-MIAA first teamer Owen Long, All-MIAA Third Team selection Alijah Comithier, Al-MIAA Defensive Team selection Peyton Rogers-Schmidt, All-MIAA Honorable Mention Kaden Evans and more.

Head coach Craig Doty added some solid impact transfers as well which has helped a ton on both sides of the ball.

23-9 is nothing to sneeze at as they’re picked second in the coaches poll and third in the media poll.

This group will be on that produces with a lot of team chemistry.

”We like our experience, we like our depth, and we like how old we are and I think staying old is a big thing in college basketball,” Doty said. “Now it’s just fighting for a little bit more and not being satisfied and i think when you have a group like we have, we’re going to be able to move forward with that mindset.”

“I think we have big expectations this year and it’s a failed mission if we don’t succeed them,” Long said.

“I think we can expect a lot of ambition and grit,” Comithier said. “I think we have a lot talent and a lot to prove to ourselves this year and we’re not satisfied with what we did last year.”

“We expect to be a top team in this conference and we want to be to be the top team. Two is nice but we want to be number one when we finish and we want to prove people wrong at the same time,” Rogers-Schmidt said.

Every stop that Doty has been at immediately becomes a winner. 13 Sports asked what’s the secret ingredient to that.

“I think the biggest thing for us is we’re a culture driven team. We really try to do things the right way and I think every coach says that but what is our right way. We try to be servant leaders, we try to care more than just the student-athletes but also as the person. We try to infiltrate every place we go with an immense amount of talent so we can take it to the next level. Then, it’s out coaching staff. Coach (Evan) Lavery and I been together for a long time and the people along side me have been just brilliant. It’s been another growth spot for us and it’s been a lot of fun,” Doty said.

ESU opens with an exhibition against Kansas State Nov. 1 and the regular season opener on Nov. 4.

