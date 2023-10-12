Driver taken to hospital after semi pulls out in front of SUV along Highway 77

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT
RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was taken to a Manhattan hospital after a semi-truck pulled out in front of her vehicle along Highway 77 in Riley.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, emergency crews were called to the Highway 24-Highway 77 junction - less than a mile west of 92nd Ave. - with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2016 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Andrew P. Rietveld, 58, of Harlan, Iowa, had been stopped at the stop sign on eastbound Highway 24 at the junction.

KHP said a 2020 Ford Escape driven by Rebecca J. Giesbrecht, 68, of Hanover, had been headed south on Highway 77 as she approached the Highway 24 junction. Rietveld pulled his semi out in front of Giesbrecht as he attempted to turn left onto northbound Highway 77.

First responders noted that Giesbrecht was unable to stop fast enough and hit the semi’s trailer. She was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan with possible injuries. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the collision.

KHP noted that Rietveld escaped the crash without injury.

