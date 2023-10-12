Doctor accused of sexually assaulting 60 women during exams

More than 60 women have filed suit. (Source: WCVB/SUFFOLK SUPERIOR COURT/BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL/MASSACHUSETTS BOARD. OF REGISTRATION FOR MEDICINE/CNN)
By WCVB staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOSTON (WCVB) - In Massachusetts, a former doctor is being accused of sexually assaulting more than 60 women during exams.

The women have filed a class-action lawsuit against the doctor.

“Feels shocking, still shocking, hard to process,” plaintiff Samantha Sullivan said.

Sullivan and her sister Sabrina Soini are speaking out about their experiences with Dr. Derek Todd, a rheumatologist formerly with Brigham and Women’s.

Sisters Sabrina Soini and Samantha Sullivan are speaking out about their experiences with Dr. Derek Todd, a rheumatologist formerly with Brigham and Women's. The two women joined dozens of others in the lawsuit.(Source: WCVB/CNN)

He’s named in a class-action lawsuit that alleges he gave inappropriate breast and pelvic exams in a sexual manner.

“After the pelvic exam is when I really thought, ‘What just happened to me?’” Soini said.

“Every exam was met with, ‘It’s very necessary for me to do a pelvic exam,’ that, you know, ‘I can’t give you your full treatment unless I can see your whole body,’” Sullivan said.

The two women joined dozens of others in the lawsuit.

Soini said she first turned to Todd for a complex condition and trusted he would help.

“It’s your doctor. So they’re supposed to have your best interests at heart. You’re supposed to be able to trust them. They’re in authority,” Soini said.

“He was a highly esteemed doctor, and nobody was going to believe what we were saying,” Sullivan said.

In September, Todd voluntarily surrendered his state license. He resigned from Brigham and Women’s after the hospital moved to terminate him following an internal investigation.

The lawsuit names the hospital as well as Charles River Medical Associates in Framingham where Todd practiced, alleging they are responsible for patient safety.

Soini and Sullivan said they hope sharing their story will lead to change.

“If there would be some way that they could create some sort of policy something so that this doesn’t happen again, there’s no opportunity for this to happen again,” Soini said.

In a statement, Brigham and Women’s hospital said it has reached out to Todd’s current and former patients to offer information and support.

