DA discusses impact of Zoey Felix case, youth violence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just as the community is impacted by the killing of five-year-old Zoey Felix, so, too, is the staff of the Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s office, DA Mike Kagay says.

Kagay visited Eye on NE Kansas, where he answered questions about recent violence. Two more homicides just this week had victims ages 17 and 18.

“It’s heartbreaking,” he said. “All these cases are difficult. Anytime somebody loses their life, it’s difficult, it’s hard. When it’s someone who’s more vulnerable, it makes it that much harder... These cases will break your heart, and there’s a real human cost to handling this kind of case and doing the work that we do.”

Kagay also responded to some questions that had been circulating among the public. He said, prior to his arrest for Zoey’s death, he had no knowledge of suspect Mickel Cherry. Shawnee Co. Corrections officials confirm Cherry had not been booked into their facility prior to his arrest for Zoey’s murder.

Kagay also explained how his office would become involved in a Child in Need of Care case. He said a case could be referred by law enforcement. More frequently, he said it involves having reports forwarded by the Kansas Dept. for Children and Families. He said that did not happen in Zoey’s case.

While he could not comment on specifics of Zoey’s case, Kagay said several factors play into whether a child would be removed from their living situation.

“If a child is not being cared for in a way that a reasonable person would provide care for a child, there is a concern. If a child is being abused or at risk of abuse if any way, there is a concern and that concern should be explored,” he said.

Kagay said the increased number of homicide cases this year does put a strain on his office’s resources and manpower, however he said he is confident Shawnee Co. Commissioners are supportive of their work, and will provide additional help if it’s needed.

