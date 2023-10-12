Closing of Herington hospital shines light on Kansas healthcare system

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hospitals in both rural and urban areas of the state have incurred serious financial losses over the past few years.

”The challenges are vast. there are so many issues facing hospitals, both rural and urban,” said Cindy Samuelson, senior vice president of the Kansas Hospital Association.

Kansas hospital expenses have increased by more than 35% just in the last three years.

Samuelson said that’s causing healthcare providers to look for other ways to treat Kansans.

“Kansas communities have been very creative in models of care and what they can do to keep healthcare local. In our state they are exploring, and we have been for a number of years, different ways to deliver care locally. Hospitals are one way, but there’s also rural health clinics, and now our state has paved the way for rural emergency hospitals.

Samuelson said local communities are helping give more people access to healthcare, specifically in rural areas.

But she believes the state is falling behind in healthcare by not adopting the expansion of a federal program.

“I think we are the last of 10 states left that have not expanded the Medicaid program. So we do have Medicaid patients in Kansas, we would like to expand it so there’s not a gap and more people can qualify.”

A large portion of hospital funding comes from government programs.

Samuelson said when Kansas hospitals treat a person who is uninsured, they do so at a significant financial loss, hurting their chances to treat more patients in the future.

“Medicaid does not cover the full cost of care, but it’s something. So hospitals that see patients that have Medicaid, they do get reimbursed something for that care. They won’t have an uninsured person walking in that doesn’t have any way to compensate them.”

With the closing of Herington Hospital, there are currently 122 hospitals operating in Kansas.

