City to create not-for-profit to oversee Hotel Topeka’s daily operations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is set to create a not-for-profit to oversee the daily operations of Hotel Topeka at City Center.

The City of Topeka says that it continues to take steps in the finalization of the purchase of Hotel Topeka at City Center. Multiple public discussions are expected to be held throughout October.

At the Oct. 17 Topeka City Council Meeting, officials noted that the governing body will consider the approval of a resolution to create a not-for-profit known as the Topeka Development Corporation. The group will hold the title and enable contracts with a management company to oversee day-to-day operations. It will also allow the not-for-profit to gather necessary licenses and property insurance.

“The formation of the Topeka Development Corporation allows us to engage in regular business operations, such as contracting with the management company to ensure a seamless transition, and to ensure hotel operations continue as normal. We want the public to know that throughout this entire transition period, and beyond, the hotel will remain open for business,” said Braxton Copley, Public Works Director and Project Manager for the City of Topeka. “We are excited about these next steps to ensure the redevelopment of this important asset, and we look forward to seeing the hotel become a vibrant attraction that will positively impact our tourism economy for years to come.”

If approved, city officials indicated that documents for the not-for-profit will be filed with the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office for official formation. Once the body is formed, the not-for-profit will include a 10-person Board of Directors that will include the current city council members.

According to the City, the not-for-profit will host a virtual organizational meeting at 3 p.m. on Oct. 19 to approve bylaws and necessary resolutions. These steps will allow it to take ownership fo the hotel on Oct. 31.

The City noted that both the Oct. 17 and Oct. 19 meetings will be open to the public. For more information about the meetings, click HERE.

