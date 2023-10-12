Bed Bath & Beyond could soon welcome new tenant as bond discussed

Commissioners discuss a new $7 million bond for the old Bed Bath & Beyond location on Oct. 12,...
Commissioners discuss a new $7 million bond for the old Bed Bath & Beyond location on Oct. 12, 2023.(WIBW/Eric Ives)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The site of the former Bed Bath & Beyond in Topeka could have a new tenant as early as 2024 as commissioners discuss a new bond.

At Thursday’s Shawnee Co. Commission meeting, the governing body discussed a bond worth more than $7 million to open the old Bed Bath & Beyond at 1900 SW Wanamaker Rd. for a new tenant.

Currently, the bond remains in the approval process but is expected to help save developers money in sales tax.

The owner of the building said they are attempting to bring a new tenant into the area which could happen as soon as 2024.

Currently, there is no word on who will be moving into the former retail space, however, deals are in the works.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police investigate the Capital City's 27th homicide on Oct. 11, 2023.
Late-night East Topeka shooting leaves teen dead as 27th homicide recorded
Topeka Police are investigating a possible shooting in the 1200 block of Clay in Topeka, Kan.
TPD investigating 28th homicide after a Topeka shooting
FILE - In this March 25, 2018, file photo, Kansas' Silvio De Sousa reaches for a rebound during...
Jayhawks to face probation for alleged NCAA recruitment scandal, lose banner
Burlington Police attempt to identify a woman seen on self check out cameras at Dollar General...
Police need help to identify woman connected to Dollar General theft
Armondo Suypol
Sex trafficking of a teen, sexual assault land Topeka man behind bars

Latest News

FILE - Jason Crawford
Superintendent resigns following USD 340 rebranding controversy
The Family Initiative (TFI) officials announced Tabitha Gibson, LMSW, as the new Senior Vice...
TFI employee promoted to Senior Vice President of Permanency Services
FILE
Wichita man to spend 5 years in prison for possession of gun while selling cocaine
Governor Laura Kelly announces that nearly $3 million will be awarded to improve Kansas...
Governor Kelly announces nearly $3M to improve Kansas Judicial Branch records