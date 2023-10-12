Bed Bath & Beyond could soon welcome new tenant as bond discussed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The site of the former Bed Bath & Beyond in Topeka could have a new tenant as early as 2024 as commissioners discuss a new bond.

At Thursday’s Shawnee Co. Commission meeting, the governing body discussed a bond worth more than $7 million to open the old Bed Bath & Beyond at 1900 SW Wanamaker Rd. for a new tenant.

Currently, the bond remains in the approval process but is expected to help save developers money in sales tax.

The owner of the building said they are attempting to bring a new tenant into the area which could happen as soon as 2024.

Currently, there is no word on who will be moving into the former retail space, however, deals are in the works.

