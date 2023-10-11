Wholesale inflation in US rises 2.2% in September, biggest year-over-year gain since April

File - Carrot fields are irrigated, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in New Cuyama, Calif. On...
File - Carrot fields are irrigated, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in New Cuyama, Calif. On Wednesday, the Labor Department releases producer prices data for September.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
By The Associated Press and PAUL WISEMAN
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. wholesale prices rose last month at the fastest pace since April, suggesting that inflationary pressures remain despite a year and a half of higher interest rates.

The Labor Department reported Wednesday that its producer price index — which measures inflation before it hits consumers — climbed 2.2% from a year earlier. That was up from a 2% uptick in August.

On a month-to-month basis, producer prices rose 0.5% from August to September, down from 0.7% from July to August.

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation rose 2.7% in September from a year earlier and 0.3% from August. The Federal Reserve and many outside economists pay particular attention to core prices as a good signal of where inflation might be headed.

Wholesale prices have been rising more slowly than consumer prices, raising hopes that inflation may continue to ease as producer costs make their way to the consumer. Wednesday’s numbers show that wholesale inflation, driven by an uptick in the price of goods, came in higher last month than economists had expected.

Last year, inflation reached highs not seen in four decades, prompting the Fed to raise interest rates aggressively. The central bank has boosted its benchmark rate 11 times since March 2022. Those higher borrowing costs have helped cool inflation and slow a still-solid job market.

There are growing expectations that the Fed may decide to leave interest rates alone for the rest of the year. On Monday, two Fed officials suggested that the central bank may leave its key rate unchanged at its next meeting in three weeks, helping touch off a rally in bonds and stocks.

In the meantime, the economy has remained sturdier than expected. Optimism is rising that the Fed may pull off a ‘’soft landing’' — raising rates just enough to tame inflation without tipping the economy into a deep recession.

On Thursday, the Labor Department will issue its closely watched consumer price index for September. Last month, the department reported that compared with 12 months earlier, core consumer prices in August rose at the smallest pace in nearly two years.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Jackson
Man arrested after woman sought in Topeka’s 24th homicide
Harry Coker, Alyyshia Schwanz
Stolen pickup in West Topeka leads to arrest of 2 after drugs, warrants found
Charles Collins
Assault leads to rape arrest of man found be in violation of protection order
Topeka Police investigate the Capital City's 27th homicide on Oct. 11, 2023.
Late-night East Topeka shooting leaves one dead as 27th homicide recorded
FILE
Halloween events around Northeast Kansas

Latest News

Donations are needed for striking UAW workers as contract talks remain active. (Source:...
Donations keep UAW strikers going
Armondo Suypol
Sex trafficking of a teen, sexual assault land Topeka man behind bars
Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis,...
Israeli strikes demolish entire Gaza neighborhoods as only power plant in territory runs out of fuel
vehicles stolen from South Windsor dealership - WFSB
Suspects ram their way out of dealership with $380,000 worth of vehicles