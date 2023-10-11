Wednesday forecast: Warm and breezy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story will be the mild temperatures through Thursday with a cold front Thursday night leading to unseasonably cool temperatures Friday lasting into early next week. Winds will be a factor today through the weekend with a risk for storms that could be severe late Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening.

Taking Action:

Monitoring the risk for storms late Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening with severe weather possible. Right now the Chiefs game should be fine however if you’re going to the game, check the conditions heading back home with the storms in northeast KS to find out if you need to delay to avoid going through a severe storm. Be ready for winds to gust 25-40 mph Wednesday through Friday. Closer to 20-35 mph gusts this weekend. With this in mind make sure any Halloween decorations you have outside are properly secured or bring them inside. Saturday is the partial eclipse (max eclipse time 11:50am). First and foremost DO NOT look at this without protective eyewear as you could do permanent damage to your vision, second latest models are indicating quite a bit of cloud cover so even if you did have the eyewear you may not see the eclipse anyway. This will continue to be monitored as well to see if there’s hope at least for some areas in northeast KS having enough clear skies to see it.

If you are a fan of the mild weather, take advantage of today and tomorrow although watch out for the strong winds and have those jackets/sweatshirts ready to go Friday through early next week. Rain chances for the next 8 days are low with the highest chance being Thursday night with the cold front.

Normal High: 71/Normal Low: 47 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds 10-20, gusts near 35 mph late as winds increase.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny for most of the day especially after some morning clouds. The risk for storms will develop in north-central KS around 4pm (subject to change). Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Winds S 20-30, gusts around 40 mph.

Storms will be likely especially becoming severe before 10pm…..there is still uncertainty on how widespread the storms will be and how much rain will fall across the area but many spots will likely be in the 0.20″-0.50″ range.

Friday will be a big swing in temperatures behind the front with minimal warming through the day due to the cloud cover as west winds will continue to gust up to 40 mph.

As winds gradually diminish through the weekend, winds won’t be as bad early next week but more clouds than sun will continue with highs generally in the mid 50s to low 60s and lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s through Tuesday. Signs of a warming trend begins Wednesday with the best chance of rain next week being Wednesday night into Thursday.

Hail the primary threat but strong winds and even a brief tornado can't be ruled out. Mainly with storms 4pm-10pm. (SPC/WIBW)

