Washburn University invites community to Trick or Treat Off the Street

Washburn University is inviting the community to participate in Trick or Treat Off the Street.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University is inviting the community to participate in Trick or Treat Off the Street.

Washburn University officials said their Residential Living is hosting “Trick or Treat Off the Street” from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29 in the Living Learning Center on the Washburn University campus, located at 1801 SW Jewel Ave. in Topeka, Kan. The Living Learning Center is one of Washburn’s residence halls and Washburn University students will be passing out candy and helping attendees with crafts. The event is free and open to the public.

“This is a family-friendly event where our students and our friends from surrounding communities can celebrate the Halloween season together,” said Molly Pierson, director of residential living and assistant dean of students at Washburn University. “We are excited to welcome community members into our on-campus home and give them a chance to see what a residential hall looks like and interact with our amazing students.”

