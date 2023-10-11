Washburn Rural soccer takes down Bishop Carroll with late goal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junior Blues’ 2023 season has been nothing but outstanding.

Devon Rutschmann is a big reason why, he scored the lone goal of the match and thet puts him at 15 goals on the year along with five assists as they’re now 12-2 on the season.

In those 13 matches, they have nine shutouts between Ethan Uhlrig and Brayden Lehnherr, three combined shutouts as well.

Next up is Seaman High School for senior night on Thursday.

